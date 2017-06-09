KCK police investigate after body found in Missouri River - KCTV5

KCK police investigate after body found in Missouri River

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Police are investigating after a body was found in the Missouri River at Kaw Point on Friday.
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a body was found in the Missouri River at Kaw Point on Friday.

Boats are now being sent in to recover it.

