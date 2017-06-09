Man charged following Thursday’s police chase in Clay County

As the man being pursued was headed south on the entrance ramp to I-35, he turned into an open field and crashed into a row of trees. (KCTV)

A man has been charged with resisting arrest, second-degree assault, and possession of stolen property following a police chase in Clay County on Thursday.

According to the probable cause statement, officers got a call about a suspicious silver SUV around 10:54 a.m. that could be involved in drug activity in the Walmart parking lot at 8301 N. Church Road.

Two deputies checked on the vehicle, a 2003 Ford Expedition, and saw it had license plates on it that were stolen.

Deputies saw a man, 38-year-old Ashlee B. Abbott, trying to put the SUV in gear and roll up the windows as they came toward the car.

One of the deputies then drew his weapon and told Abbott to turn the car off, but he continued trying to get it in gear.

Abbott then quickly backed up in reverse and one of the deputies was hit with the driver’s side door, which knocked him to the ground. The SUV also hit the patrol car.

Abbott went over the curb and over landscaping at a high rate of speed and the deputies followed him.

As the pursuit was headed toward Highway 152 he ran a ran a red light. At the ramp for I-35, there was a state worker mowing grass at the time the chase reached that point.

As Abbott was headed south on the entrance ramp to I-35, he quickly turned west, left the road, crossed into an open field that was being mowed by the state worker, and crashed into a row of trees.

Abbott stayed in the driver’s seat and was taken into custody without further incident. A female passenger left the SUV and headed toward the trees.

The deputy was checked over by EMS at the scene for his minor injuries, which were a cut and some scrapes.

The SUV had been reported stolen out of Kansas City, Kansas.

Abbott said he was scared when the deputies pulled up behind him and that he did not want his girlfriend who was in the car to go to jail.

He said that the deputy opened the door and that he did not mean to hit the deputy.

He said he didn’t know that the SUV was stolen and that he bought it three months ago. He found a similar vehicle in a parking lot and took the plates off that car and put them on his.

He also said he didn’t know anything about a suspicious car in the Walmart parking lot that may have been involved with narcotics.

