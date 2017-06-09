Jackson County deputies discover woman dead in abandoned farmhouse

Jackson County deputies were called about 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 12800 block of Buckner Tarsney Road in regards to a shooting. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 News)

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in an abandoned farmhouse in unincorporated Jackson County.

Jackson County deputies were called about 6:30 a.m. Friday to the 12800 block of Buckner Tarsney Road in regards to a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they located a woman dead in an abandoned farmhouse.

The victim was taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office and has yet to be identified.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp has not released her age and would not confirm whether anyone was shot.

He says investigators are currently questioning two people of interest in the case. They found those people in their vehicle in Kansas City.

Neighbors say no one has lived in the house for several years and some even worried that there may have been illegal activities happening inside.

Sharp says investigators are still trying to find out how that woman died and what led to those shots being fired.

“Right now, they're all downstairs discussing our plan of attack on putting all the pieces of the puzzle right now and whether there are other incidents this ties us to,” he said.

Sharp says his deputies have never responded to a call at the home before, but at least one neighbor says that the house had been broken into several times in the past few years.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.