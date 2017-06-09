Counter-protests planned in response to anti-Sharia march in KC

A rally is planned for Saturday morning at the J.C. Nichols fountain in response to anti-Sharia protests. (KCTV)

A national rally in 28 cities around the country has reached Kansas City and counter-protests are being planned in response.

"ACT for America" is planning an anti-Sharia march for Saturday morning.

Kelly Isola, organizer of We Stand Together KC, said, “I’m confused. I’m a little hurt. I’m a little angry."

Isola said she’s one of many who felt that way when she found out about the march in 19 states, including Kansas City, and decided to plan a rally for Saturday morning at the J.C. Nichols fountain in response.

“If we want to develop a city, a community that really values belonging, then you really have to get to know the person you don’t know,” said Isola.

That won’t be the only counter-rally. “We decided we couldn’t let them come to our city without a response, so we began to plan a counter-protest,” said Justice, with KC Grassroots Network.

Justice says she’s also planning a demonstration at Washington Square Park Saturday to let her Muslim brothers and sisters know they are not alone.

"In Kansas City, we do want it to be a kind KC," said Justice.

KCTV5 reached out to the local organizers of the anti-Sharia march in Kansas City, but our messages have not been answered at the time of publication.

