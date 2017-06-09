Hyde Park artist gives away paintings for free

Most of Midrexler’s days start with a blank canvas, a hair dryer, and a set of paints. (KCTV)

A local artist’s effort to put a smile on a stranger’s face has created a lot of buzz and, with a keen eye and some luck, you may be able to get your hands on some free art.

Most of the art on the walls of a Hyde Park home are by Craig Midrexler’s father. It’s clear he’s quite talented and Midrexler has managed to keep that talent in the family. However, he puts a new spin on the art and is using it to help the community

Most of Midrexler’s days start with a blank canvas, a hair dryer, and a set of paints.

He crafts creations in such a way that guarantees no two will ever be the same. But, as good as they look, they are even better in the dark.

He creates paintings in which he strives for separation. However, he’s using them to unify Hyde Park.

Every Friday, Midrexler ventures from his home and heads to a different part of the neighborhood. Then, he hides his work of art for someone to unexpectedly find.

“I thought, ‘What a great idea!’” He said. “How fun to give away some artwork, some happiness to someone who’s walking along and not expecting to find a piece of artwork that they can take for free!”

He snaps a picture of the spot, posts it online, and the hunt begins.

It took someone only an hour to find the painting he made and hid on the day KCTV5 News spoke with him.

Free Art Friday is a movement you’ll find across the country and it is happening locally in our own backyard.

“Just to make people see that there’s still some good left in the world and it’s okay to give,” he said, explaining why he does it.

He said that, in the Hyde Park area specifically, more people need to give instead of taking.

“Unfortunately, Hyde Park -- like a lot of neighborhoods in KC -- we have a lot of crime, theft,” he said. “My truck was stolen in here two years ago with all my art in it.”

That’s when he was inspired to start the movement and he’s done it every Friday since then with his truck that’s full of art once again.

It’s all in an effort to create happiness and full hearts.

If you want to get your hands on one of Midrexler’s paintings but you don’t live in Hyde Park, you’re still in luck. Midrexler has a booth at most of the First Friday events in the Crossroads. He also said to check and see if there’s a free art Friday where you live since there are others happening around the city.

