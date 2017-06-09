Kansas City police investigate after pedestrian hit, killed near - KCTV5

Kansas City police investigate after pedestrian hit, killed near Meyer, Troost

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday near Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue. (Bill Lindsay/KCTV5 News) A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday near Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue. (Bill Lindsay/KCTV5 News)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A pedestrian was hit and killed Friday near E. Meyer Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

Police said the victim is a 60-year-old man who was standing on the curb. When he stepped onto the street, a 2011 Chevrolet car hit him. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died.

The driver did stop and cooperated with police. She had a 2-year-old in the back seat. Neither of them were hurt.

