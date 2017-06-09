Jury convicts man of murder in 2016 shooting in 63rd Street parking lot

Swinton shot Jacob Brantner, 40, in a parking lot on E 63rd Street after they had arranged to meet in order for Brantner to sell Swinton a handgun. (KCTV5)

A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man on Friday in the 2016 fatal shooting and killing a man during a botched gun sale in a metro parking lot.

Fazon K. Swinton, 19, was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted robbery, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a shooting.

The jury is currently deliberating a sentencing recommendation.

Swinton shot Jacob Brantner, 40, in a parking lot on E 63rd Street after they had arranged to meet in order for Brantner to sell Swinton a handgun.

The two men wrestled over the gun before Swinton grabbed it and ran away.

Both the Brantner and Swinton then pulled out guns and shot at each other. Brantner was hit and died from the gunshot wounds.

