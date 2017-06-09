On the Road: A look at Independence's rich history, bright future

For the city of Independence, MO, there has been one constant for the last 60 years, the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum. (KCTV5)

KCTV5 Meteorologist Gary Amble is hitting the road to a city steeped in rich history.

For the city of Independence, there has been one constant for the last 60 years -- the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum.

The Truman Library was Truman's real working office after his time in Washington D.C. He stayed true to his Missouri roots.

“He was very much a citizen, just his own guy. In fact, he answered the phone here, at the library on the weekends when there was no one else around,” said Kurt Graham, director of the Harry S. Truman Library.

While all things Truman are a big part of Independence, there is another historic area staging a major comeback. So Amble hit the road and headed just a few blocks away to the Englewood Arts District.

"Being in an arts district has been electric for us. We’re brand inspired to care globally, and live locally,” said Tammy Parsons with the Englewood Arts District said.

The neighborhood boasts a number of galleries, workspace for artists, incredible hidden gardens and even a puppetry institute. With an art walk every third Friday, visitors can roam the streets and be a part of something special.

“I think there’s a lot of secrets to be found, and I invite you to come and find them,” Parsons said.

Amble continued east and into the rolling hills of the countryside to the Albonee Country Inn and Vineyards, another hidden gem of Independence.

“People come by all the time and say, ‘Wow, I didn’t realize you were out here,’” Al Renner said.

Owners Al and Bonnie Renner - which is where the name Albonne comes from - are winning awards for their locally grown and locally made wines.

“We keep raising the bar for ourselves and trying to do better,” Renner said.

They say they have guests from all over the country who say their wine stands up to even the pickiest of wine enthusiasts.

“I think we take a bit of pride when you hear someone come in and taste your wine, and they say the really liked it,” Renner said. “It’s a good feeling because you know you’re doing something.”

