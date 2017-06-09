Where can I see fireworks in my neighborhood?

Here is a list of fireworks, festivals and other Independence Day events in cities across the metro area. (GraphicStock)

Here is a list of fireworks, festivals and other Independence Day events in cities across the metro area. If your city has a display or event that we don't have listed here, please send an email to us with details.

KC Riverfest

KC Riverfest is the premiere Independence Day celebration in the region. Located on the Missouri Riverfront at beautiful Berkley Riverfront Park, KC Riverfest is a celebration of our culture, heritage and country.

When: Musical performances begin Tuesday, July 4, at 4 p.m. with fireworks over the Missouri River starting at 9:40 p.m.

Where: Berkley Riverfront Park between the Heart of America and Paseo bridges.

Ticket Information: Tickets are $5 but children 12 and under are FREE. Tickets are available for purchase at the gate, CASH ONLY. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. all admission is FREE.

Jackson County Fourth of July Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day "Jackson County Style!" This 4th of July celebration has fast become one of the Greater Kansas City region's most popular. More than 15,000 people attended last year alone.

When: Gates open Tuesday, July 4, at 5:30 p.m., musical performances begin a 6:15 p.m. and Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Longview Lake, Shelter #13

Ticket Information: Admissions is FREE but the concession stand food is available for purchase.

Parkville Fourth of July Fireworks and Festival

Bring the entire family for a taste of good old-fashioned Americana! Our traditional salute to Independence Day includes pancakes for breakfast, a community parade, carnival rides, lots of food, fun, games, shopping, music and, of course, our fabulous fireworks finale.

When: Parade and carnival begin Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. with ongoing events until 10 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: English Landing Park on the Missouri River

Ticket Information: The event is FREE but concessions and vender booths will be available.

Overland Park Star Spangled Spectacular

Each year thousands of people attend the Star Spangled Spectacular at Corporate Woods in Overland Park. The largest fireworks display in the Kansas City metro offers free parking, music, activities for the children and plenty of grass space for blankets and lawn chairs.

When: Ongoing events begin Tuesday, July 4, at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 5 p.m. and Fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Corporate Woods, Interstate 435 and College Boulevard at 109th/Mastin.

Ticket Information: Admission is FREE but vender booths will be available.

Rain Date: Wednesday, July 5. There will not be vendors or other activities, but the fireworks will go on at the same time and place.

Worlds of Fun

Come celebrate Independence Day at Worlds of Fun! Complimentary admission for active duty, retired or reserve military with honorable or medical discharge and a government ID. Veterans can also purchase discounted admissions for up to six (6) members of their immediate family at $36.00 + tax each.

When: Fireworks displays will begin at 10 p.m. each night July 1 through July 4.

Where: Watch from within Worlds of Fun.

Smithville Lake Dam Fireworks Display

Smithville Marina holds its annual festivities with a huge display shot off the north end of the Smithville Dam. View at the marina, by boat, or at the Smith's Fork Park. There will be designated parking and free admission.

When: Fireworks begin at dusk.

Where: Smithville Lake, Smithville, MO. Smith Fork Park is located at 1601 DD Hwy.

Ticket Information: The display is FREE.

Blue Springs Red, White and Blue Springs Fireworks

Red, White and Blue Springs! The city of Blue Springs proudly presents the annual fireworks program at Peve Stadium. Watching a professional fireworks display is a safe way to enjoy they holiday!

When: Gates open on Tuesday, July 4, at 6:30 p.m., live music starts at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.

Where: Blue Springs High School Peve Stadium, 200 NW Ashton Drive.

Ticket information: Admission is FREE but concessions will be available.

Liberty 4th Fest

Liberty is getting ready to light up the sky and you’re invited!

When: Food trucks and a beer garden will open Monday, July 3, at 5:30 p.m., family activities will be available from 5:30-8:30 p.m., live music will play from 8-10 p.m., and fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Where: Fountain Bluff Sports Complex 2200 Old State Hwy 210.

Spirit of America Fourth of July Celebration with Raymore

Join the Parks & Recreation Department for this annual tradition at Recreation Park. There will be a car show, refreshments, entertainment and much more before the sun sets and we light up the sky with a unique firework display.

When: There will be a classic car show at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, games and music at 7:00 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Where: Recreation Park, 1021 S. Madison, Raymore, MO.

Ticket Information: Admission is FREE but concessions will be available.

Platte City Family Fun and Fireworks

When: The fireworks display will be on Tuesday, July 4, and will start at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Platte Ridge Park, 17130 MO-371 Highway, Platte City

Ticket Information: The display is FREE.

Legacy Blast Fireworks Extravaganza at Legacy Park

Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation and the city of Lee's Summit invite you to a free fireworks extravaganza at Legacy Park in Lee's Summit. The amazing display will be choreographed to music and simulcast on 94.9 KCMO. Food vendors, local entertainers and inflatables will be on-site at each venue before the fireworks show. Bring the family and blankets for fun under the stars.

When: The Extravaganza is on Monday, July 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. with free entertainment and concessions available until the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Legacy Park 1201 NE legacy park Dr., Lee’s Summit

Ticket Information: The events and display are FREE.

Cities of Fairway, Westwood, Roeland Park, Mission Woods and Westwood Hills

Fairway Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the Cities of Westwood and Roeland Park, along with financial assistance from the Cities of Westwood Hills and Mission Woods, is proud to announce the 2017 fireworks display.

When: The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

Where: Bishop Miege High School, 5041 Reinhardt Dr., Roeland Park, KS.

Ticket Information: Admission and parking are FREE.

Lenexa Community Days Parade

NO FIREWORKS DISPLAY. The annual Lenexa Community Days Parade is a hometown tradition that draws thousands of spectators to Old Town Lenexa to celebrate Independence Day. Dozens of organizations, businesses and groups gather together to walk through the crowd-lined streets.

When: Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Where: Old Town Lenexa, Santa Fe Trail Dr. & Pflumm Rd., Lenexa KS.

Ticket Information: The event is FREE to the public.

Leawood Fourth of July Celebration

The City of Leawood is proud of the excitement and tradition that the annual 4th of July celebration brings to the community. City Park will be closed to all vehicles on Tuesday, July 4 and free shuttle buses will be running from the parking lots along the west side of Tomahawk Creek Parkway.

When: Kids activities and food vendors will open on Tuesday, July 4, at 5 p.m., live music starts at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Leawood City Park, 10601 Lee Boulevard.

Ticket Information: Admission is FREE but an all access ride and activity band is available for purchase for children under 14 for $5 CASH ONLY.

Fourth of July Celebration at Ft. Leavenworth

When: The celebration begins on Tuesday, July 4, at 5 p.m. with concessions, games and a concert, ‘Salute to the Union’ at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk over Merritt Lake.

Where: Merritt Lake, Leavenworth, KS 66027

Ticket Information: The event is FREE and open to the public.

Rain Date: In the case of inclement weather fireworks will take place at dusk on July 5.

Boom & Blooms Festival at Powell Gardens

Celebrate our nation’s independence with explosions of color and texture on the land and in the air at this popular event.

When: Saturday, July 1, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Where: Powell Gardens

Higginsville’s Family Fun & Fireworks Festivities

When: Events including youth activities and live music begin at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, and fireworks begin at dusk, around 8 p.m.

Where: Fairground Park, Higginsville, MO

Lansing’s Independence Day Celebration

Come join in on the fun at Lansing’s Independence Day Celebration, with one of the largest fireworks displays in the area that is also timed to music.

When: The event begins Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. with inflatable rides and food vendors. Fireworks begin at sunset.

Where: Kenneth W. Bernard Community Park, located off 4-H Road on the west side of Lansing.

Ticket Information: The event is FREE. Parking is FREE until 7 p.m., after that parking will cost $3.00.

Rain date: In the case of inclement weather, the celebration will take place Saturday, July 1.

Bonner Springs Bonner Blast Fireworks & Patriotic City Band Concert

When: The event is Thursday, June 29 from 8-10 p.m.

Where: Kelly Murphy Park in Downtown Bonner Springs.

Ticket Information: The event is FREE to the public.

The Fourth of July in Stilwell

When: The event is on Tuesday, July 4. Parade takes place at 6 p.m., grounds open at 7 p.m. and a firework display will take place at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Fireworks will launch from the KCPL Service Center, 19950 Newton St.

July 4th Celebration in Gardner

Join us on Tuesday, July 4th at Celebration Park as Gardner Parks and Recreation will be bringing you one of the best July 4th celebrations in the region. Live music, food vendors, out of this world bounce houses, face painting, portable zip lines (minimum weight for zip lines is 70lbs, max 250lbs), interactive entertainment and one of the best fireworks displays in the area!

When: Entertainment begins at 3 p.m. followed by 10 p.m. fireworks show.

Where: Celebration Park, 32501 W. 159th St.

Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival

When: Tuesday, July 4. Music will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until sunset, when a spectacular firework display will light up the sky and reflect off the lake.

Where: Outside the Reynolds Lodge located at 3315 SW Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee. Topeka, KS.

