Body of kidnapped Topeka woman found; husband missing

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2sJVSIb) reports the body of 33-year-old Viviana Vazquez was discovered around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. (KCTV5)

Authorities say the body of a Topeka woman has been found after a hunt that began when her estranged husband was accused of kidnapping her.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2sJVSIb) reports the body of 33-year-old Viviana Vazquez was discovered around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a tree line as a person was mowing. The area is less than a half-mile from the residence of her 38-year-old husband, Pedro Enriquez.

Police issued an arrest warrant for him after an injured Vazquez was abducted Wednesday from outside her home. Police say he remains on the loose and may attempt to flee to Mexico.

Vazquez filed for divorce in April, and divorce records show that the couple had 3- and 10-year-old children. Authorities say two children were left behind during the kidnapping and weren't hurt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.