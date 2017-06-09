Officials share air quality safely tips as Orange Ozone Alert issued

As many people in Kansas City woke up Friday morning they were greeted by an alert on their phones warning them about poor air quality in the city.

Kansas City is under an Orange Ozone Alert for Friday.

On days that are under an alert, the ozone concentrations are expected to reach unhealthy levels and officials say people should stay indoors if possible.

While under the alert, officials say there are things people should do differently to help clear the air of pollutants, and it starts at home.

Officials say people who need to mow should wait until the evening to cut the grass, they warn people to stay away from oil-based paints and to not paint during the day.

They also have warnings for people on the road during the alert.

Officials say people should not idle their cars due to vehicle emissions that could cause even more air pollution. They ask people to get gas in the evening as fumes from the gasoline will dissipate faster at night. People are also asked to not top off their gas tanks as it could create more fumes and reducing ozone.

The warnings are especially important for those who may have respiratory conditions like asthma or a heart condition.

Another group that officials say should people be careful with is babies, specifically newborns that are six-months-old or younger. They say, with the hot temperatures the area is expected to get, it’s harder for babies to regulate their body temperature.

Doctors tell people that if they are uncomfortable, chances are their baby is feeling a lot worse.

