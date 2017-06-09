Pair of KCMO shootings leave two injured, suspect on loose

The first shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 10900 block of Marsh Avenue. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Kansas City have arrested two people and are searching for another suspect after a pair of shootings early Friday morning.

The first shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 10900 block of Marsh Avenue.

Police say the teen was shot in the leg while behind an elementary school in the area.

Officers are looking for a suspect in the area.

The teen was transported to an area hospital.

Two people were arrested in another shooting one mile from the area.

The second shooting happened about midnight in the 10700 block of Sycamore Terrace.

One person sustained minor injuries.

Authorities have not said whether or not they believe the shootings are connected.

