Pair of KCMO shootings leave two injured, suspect on loose - KCTV5

Pair of KCMO shootings leave two injured, suspect on loose

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Connect
The first shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 10900 block of Marsh Avenue. (KCTV5) The first shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 10900 block of Marsh Avenue. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities in Kansas City have arrested two people and are searching for another suspect after a pair of shootings early Friday morning.

The first shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 10900 block of Marsh Avenue.

Police say the teen was shot in the leg while behind an elementary school in the area.

Officers are looking for a suspect in the area.

The teen was transported to an area hospital.

Two people were arrested in another shooting one mile from the area.

The second shooting happened about midnight in the 10700 block of Sycamore Terrace.

One person sustained minor injuries.

Authorities have not said whether or not they believe the shootings are connected.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.