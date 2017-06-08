Topeka police: Body identified as kidnapped mother

Topeka Police said late Thursday that a body found near 1st and Marshall is that of Viviana Vazquez. (Topeka police)

TOPEKA, KS. (WIBW) - Topeka Police said late Thursday that a body found near 1st and Marshall is that of Viviana Vazquez.

Topeka Police Lt. Jennifer Cross says a person mowing his lawn found the woman’s body around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in a grassy area near Ward Creek, east of Macvicar.

Cross said in a news release the victim's identify has been confirmed as Vazquez, who was kidnapped Wednesday morning from the 1300 block of SW Garfield.

The suspect, Vazquez' estranged husband Pedro Enriquez, is still at large. TPD said earlier Thursday that Enriquez may be headed to Mexico.

Enriquez was last seen driving a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser displaying Kansas license plate 057JJU. Anyone who sees this car or has more information should call 9-1-1.

Enriquez lived at an address in the 400 block of Roosevelt, about four blocks from where the body was discovered. A police tactical team forced entry to the home Wednesday evening and found no one there.

Police could not release any other details Thursday night regarding Vazquez' death.

