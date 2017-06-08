Vigil held for 25-year-old homicide victim Destiny Weaver

Police are still looking for answers a week after a woman was found dead in a Waldo area park. The victim, 25-year-old Destiny Weaver, will be laid to rest this weekend.

On Thursday night, her family held a vigil at Tower Park.

The mystery of Weaver's death is haunting her family. Many of them expected were expected to come to the vigil to mourn the loss of a young woman who had a love for fashion.

Destiny Weaver was from Kansas City. Nearly a week ago she was shot and killed. Her body was found in the parking lot of Tower Park.

Two women were out walking in the park when they found Weaver's body inside a vehicle and called for help.

A local support group called Mother's in Charge is helping the family grieve.

"She just turned 25 years old on May 8th,” said Rosilyn Temple with Mother's in Charge. “She didn't get a chance.” “It's a trickle effect,” she said. “It goes down and destroys families.”

The vigil is also about bringing awareness to the recent gun violence. A balloon release is set for 6:30 p.m. at the park.

If you have any information about Weaver’s death, which is now considered a homicide, call the police.

