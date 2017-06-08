Immigration attorney expresses thoughts on Kobach’s gubernatorial run

With Kris Kobach’s announcement comes questions about if he is the right man for the job.

An immigration attorney told KCTV5 News about her concerns about his gubernatorial run.

Jessica Piedra, it really comes down to Kobach’s past.

The decisions he’s made and where he’s chosen to take a stand that causes concern.

“I really believe that Kobach as governor will do nothing but cost Kansans money even more than the current experiment that we have rejected,” she said.

She said she has the proof to back it up, too.

She points out past cases Kobach has made have cost towns millions of dollars fighting to make changes, particularly pertaining to immigration.

“There’s one in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, in Farmer's Branch, Texas,” she said. “Anyway, it was several million dollars for a very small town that they had to spend on that instead of on their water system or public works and, again, the judge ultimately said the constitution – even if you don't like the people, that you cannot discriminate against them.”

She also points issues that have been common in conversations about Kobach, including what some consider suppressing minority voters and disenfranchising thousands across the state with policies put in place as secretary of state.

“The impact that I see if he was allowed to attempt to implement his policies on a wider level, as the head of the government in Kansas, that it would just be constant litigation and Kansas taxpayers would be footing that bill,” she said.

Kobach is the first highly recognizable person to throw his name in the hat for governor, but the fourth overall.

