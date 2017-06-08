Royals adjust game time on date of U2 concert - KCTV5

Royals adjust game time on date of U2 concert

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Kansas City Royals' Sept. 12 game against the Chicago White Sox has been moved from 7:15 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. 

The adjustment is due to the U2 concert being held at 7:30 p.m. in Arrowhead Stadium that night. 

The move will give fans more time to exit the parking lot before the concert. 

