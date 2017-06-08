Medical professionals help make hospital visits less scary for kids

In a playful environment, kids had the opportunity to learn about health. (KCTV)

With summer here, kids have more time to play, which means more injuries. That's why medical professionals are helping children feel more comfortable should they have to make that trip to the doctor's office.

In a playful environment, children had the opportunity to learn about bone health.

It was all a part of the Wonderscope Children’s Museum’s “Summer Wonder Program.”

Medical professionals from the Overland Park Regional Medical Center taught kids about x-rays and how the machines are used at the hospital.

Children also got to put casts on stuffed animals, and see how it hardens to keep the bone straight.

If your child does have to go to the hospital, Child Life Specialist Catherin Coakley said it’s best to be honest with them.

“Kids want to know what’s going on," Coakley said. "A lot of times, fear of the unknown is actually worse than the actual procedure. So, if they are explained to in words that they can understand, it’ll make the experience a lot better for them and the family, too."

There will be three more opportunities for kids to come out to the Wonderscope Children's Museum to learn about bone health.

You can find out more information by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.