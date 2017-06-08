UPS facilities to bring jobs for Lenexa, Edgerton

UPS said they chose the area because of its location. (KCTV)

Two big building projects in both Lenexa and Edgerton will increase the foot traffic for UPS in Johnson County.

UPS said they chose the area because of its location; it's the center of the country connected by railways and highways.

The Lenexa UPS facility is already under construction and will add 200,000 square feet to its current building.

It will focus on modernized equipment and additional bays for loading to improve efficiency and process capacity by 42 percent.

This project is expected to be done by 2020.

A second facility about 25 miles south in Edgerton was chosen due to its growing community.

This will add another facility with nearly 200,000 square feet and is expected to be complete in time for the holidays.

The two projects combined will cost about $220 million and add 100 jobs to the area in the next five years.

Byran Edwards owns the Sierra Grill down the road from the Lenexa facility. He said he’s excited about the possibility of more customers due to the expansion.

“Anytime we get a facility that size, it’s huge for us," he said. "We already get a couple of the drivers in here and we hope to get more of them, plus some of the hourly workers."

Job recruitment for part-time operations will begin in July. Click here for information.

