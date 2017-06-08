Man accused of killing Jacob Brantner claims self-defense as jury deliberates

A jury is deliberating the murder case of a man accused of killing a father during a Craigslist sale.

It was an emotional day for Jacob Brantner's family as witnesses recounted what led to his death.

Prosecutors relied heavily on a recorded statement from Brantner's daughter, who witnessed the shooting. She was 10 years old at the time of the shooting.

They also argued that text messages between defendant Fazon Swinton and his associated hinted that he and his driver were planning to rob Brantner - and that after the shooting, Swinton fled the scene and crossed state lines.

Swinton's defense countered, claiming he was acting in self defense. They said he brought money with him to pay for the gun and argued that some elements of the child's testimony may have been accurate.

The defense also claims Brantner shot Swinton twice before the suspect returned fire.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.