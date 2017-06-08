Man charged after threatening to kill employees over vehicle repossession

A local man has been charged with harassment and terroristic threats after threatening to kill people and plant bombs after being told his car would have to be repossessed.

According to the probable cause statement, on June 2 at 10:32 a.m., officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department went to Auto Bank KC on a call about harassment or threats.

When they arrived, they talked to a woman who works there and manages the vehicle loan for a 30-year-old customer named Robert A. Hill. She said he had called her several times threatening to kill her and her family.

She had spoken with Hill on May 31 because he was several payments behind and had to tell him that if he didn’t pay a certain amount by a certain date, then his vehicle would be repossessed.

Hill told her and another coworker that he was going to kill them and their families and burn their houses down.

On June 1, Auto Bank KC tried to repossess the vehicle, but he sped away. He then called the woman later in the day, told her he’d gotten a gun, and was coming to kill her and her family. On June 2, he said the same things, adding that he had been watching her children for the past 24 hours, had explosives, and was going to kill everyone in the building. He called numerous times throughout the day.

The woman said she was anxious, crying, and worried for the safety of family. She said the truly believes he will harm her, her family, or others.

She provided audio recordings of the phone calls to the authorities and detectives also saw comments posted on the company’s Facebook page from a “Robert Anthony.” One of those comments said, “It’s not about the money anymore! You lied to me. I’m on the edge. I’m coming to kill your families!!!”

One of Hill’s friends said that on May 28, he had begun posting suicidal messages on Facebook, but had since taken the messages down. He also reportedly told that friend that he was “going to kill these people.”

One friend said that on June 1, she had been messaging him on Facebook when he said the following: “They took my car after I made a payment and I’m going to kill them. On my way to burn down their f------ store now! Sorry, I can’t handle this anymore. I’m sorry I’m letting everyone down.” He also said: “I’m unleashing all my craziness. I’m an going to burn these people building down. Then hunt them and shoot tomorrow.”

On June 2, detectives found his Facebook page and saw what he had posted. One of the posts said: “Made 12 bombs and planted 4! The families of AUTO BANK KC are going to have an explosive weekend.”

On June 2, KCPD officers went to Auto Bank KC again on a call about a suspicious person and bomb threats. The K-9 did not detect any explosives in the area.

On June 3, Hill was arrested near a local hospital after being released from their care.

He was taken to the police station and booked. He admitted to the threats on Facebook and the phone calls.

He said he had not been taking his medication since January and was very angry when he threatened the victims’ lives and their families.

