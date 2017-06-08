Man charged in connection with burglary of Raymore church - KCTV5

Man charged in connection with burglary of Raymore church

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Malik R. McClinton's mugshot. (KCTV/Cass County Sheriff’s Office) Malik R. McClinton's mugshot. (KCTV/Cass County Sheriff’s Office)
RAYMORE, MO (KCTV) -

A man has been charged in connection with the burglary of a Raymore church that happened last Tuesday.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a burglary at the Pathway Church of Raymore on S. Madison Street on May 30.

Surveillance photos showed a male suspect inside and around the church. 

To try and identify the suspect, the sheriff’s office posted information on Facebook. The photos of the suspect were viewed over 45,000 times. 

That post led to information identifying the suspect as 19-year-old Malik R. McClinton from Raymore. 

“This is a great instance of our community helping law enforcement by sharing information and bringing someone to justice,” said Sheriff Jeff Weber.

McClinton was charged on Thursday with second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage.  He is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

