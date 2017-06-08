Kansas State's Bill Snyder proud of former assistant Bob Stoops after announced retirement

Kansas State Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder issued a statement following former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops' retirement.

Stoops coached under Snyder at Kansas State University.

Snyder's full statement:

This has special meaning for us at Kansas State. Bobby’s time here was instrumental to building the foundation of our football program, from which our growth and continued success has evolved. We are truly proud of his success at Oklahoma. I, and many others I’m sure, will nominate and promote his induction in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame and then know at some point in time he will make it. Bob’s family should be recognized as well. Carol and the 3 children are all special people and have been such a positive influence on him.



We go way back to the University of Iowa where Bobby was a tremendous player for us. Lots of wonderful history. I have never enjoyed playing against Bob or any of our previous coaches. But he was always gracious regardless of the outcome of how badly his team defeated us. I’ve known him as a demanding and fair mentor who truly cared about the young men he coached.



I am so very proud of him and Carol and know that they will have a wonderful and enjoyable retirement. Sharon and I wish them continued success, good fortune and great health.