Ridgeview Elementary pairs with YMCA for Summer Learning Loss Prevention camp

By Allyson Cook, Digital Producer
By Stephanie Kayser, News Reporter
Normally school halls are quiet during the summer months, but at Ridgeview Elementary kids are busy learning at the Summer Learning Loss Prevention summer camp. (KCTV5) Normally school halls are quiet during the summer months, but at Ridgeview Elementary kids are busy learning at the Summer Learning Loss Prevention summer camp. (KCTV5)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Kids in Olathe who normally wouldn’t be able to go to summer camp now can thanks to the partnership between Ridgeview Elementary and the YMCA.

Normally school halls are quiet during the summer months, but at Ridgeview Elementary kids are busy learning at the Summer Learning Loss Prevention summer camp.

The best part for parents is that it’s all free of charge.

Kim Thorup is the principal at Ridgeview and says the school’s partnership with the YMCA for this camp not only keeps students’ reading and writing skills up, but it also gives the kids the opportunity to go summer camp.

"They get breakfast, they get lunch and they just get support all day long,” Thorup said. “The feedback we get from families is amazing."

The 60 students in the camp are chosen by their teachers during the school year and prepares them for the next year.

"They're starting out low during the school year, and then they go to the summer and no one helps them and then they fall further behind," said Krista Bennett, Site Director for the Summer Learning Loss Prevention Program. “So this is a program to bridge that gap for them."

Most students walk away with higher reading and writing levels, but the children also remember having a good time.

"Everything here is probably my favorite,” said fifth grader Arizit Morales. “It's pretty much fun.”

The program runs for six weeks. Organizers with the YMCA are hoping to expand to even more schools in the future.

