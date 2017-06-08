Liberty attorney accused of crimes after lewd chats with officer posing as 13-year-old

A Liberty attorney is accused of multiple crimes stemming from a lewd computer chat with an undercover officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Jerome M. Patience, a 39-year-old who lives in Independence, was charged in Platte County Circuit Court after allegedly chatting with the undercover officer for nearly a month in 2016.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said the charges were filed on Wednesday following an investigation.

According to court documents, Patience allegedly began chatting with an undercover officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl online on May 24 of last year.

The two allegedly chatted until June 22, 2016. During that time, Patience or the “girl” mentioned her age nine times.

During the chats, Patience allegedly spoke of sex with her and showed interest in meeting. However, Patience allegedly said he was afraid to meet her because it was illegal and he would lose his job and his family.

He also allegedly wrote that he did not know where they could meet “that I can trust that it doesn’t get me arrested.”

Investigators ultimately identified the Liberty law office from which Patience was talking to the “girl.” He told the “girl” that he only chatted while at work and not during the evening or weekends.

On August 25, 2016, investigators served a search warrant at the law firm. Patience’s computer was allegedly open to the Yahoo account from which he had conducted the chat with the undercover officer.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri reviewed the case for several months and ultimately deferred to Platte County to prosecute the case.

Patience is charged with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor for communicating with a person he believed to be less than 14 years old and urging her to take pictures while performing a sexual act.

He is also charged with two counts of attempted sexual misconduct involving a child: One for sending a picture of his genitals and another for asking the “girl” to send explicit photos of herself.

Finally, Patience is charged with attempting to furnish pornographic materials to minors for sending the picture of his genitals, as well as written descriptions of sex acts to the “girl.”

Patience is currently being held in the Platte County Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 cash bond.

The case is being investigated by the Western Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force. The charges against Patience are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.