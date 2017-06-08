New Mizzou Football Season Tickets on Sale Thursday

Mizzou football season tickets for the 2017 season are now on sale. (File)

Mizzou football season tickets for the 2017 season are now on sale.

Tickets are available for as low as $150 for a home schedule that features games against in-state rival Missouri State, South Carolina under the lights, Big Ten foe Purdue, Auburn, Idaho, Florida and Tennessee.

Ticket prices will not be increasing for the 2017 season. Sideline tickets are available for $379 and hill tickets are $150 per ticket. Family Fun Pass includes five season tickets for $150 per ticket for reserved seats.

Head coach Berry Odom’s team finished last season winning two of the final three games while boasting one of the nation’s most explosive offenses. That offense returns virtually every starter from last season.

The 2017 schedule opens with four consecutive home games.

Mizzou will open the season against Missouri State, coached by former Tiger defensive coordinator Dave Steckel, on Sept. 2.

Mizzou welcomes Idaho for homecoming on Oct. 21.

For season tickets go to mutigers.com/buytickets.

