Rollover accident at I-635 and State Avenue follows police chase

No one was seriously injured. (KCTV)

The crash happened in the area of I-635 and State Avenue. (KCTV)

Police were on scene at I-635 and State Avenue where a rollover accident occurred following a police chase.

Two people were taken away on stretchers. Police say no one was seriously injured.

There were three or four people in the vehicle.

The chase started out with police following an erratic driver in the area of 14th and Jackson. Police believe it was a possible homicide suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 for updates.

Also said it appears they went off road about where the @KCTV5 truck is and you can see a bit of their path in the grass. pic.twitter.com/Xztx1ZnYY3 — Ashley Arnold (@AshleyKCTV5) June 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.