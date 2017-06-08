Roanoke home tour honoring 150th birthday of Frank Lloyd Wright

Several homes will be on display, including one that homeowner Jim Blair says is a must see. (KCTV5)

Doors will soon open to houses in Kansas City in celebration of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Several homes will be on display, including one that homeowner Jim Blair says is a must see.

Saturday Blair will open the doors to more than 600 people for the Roanoke home tour in honor of Wright’s 150th birthday.

Blair says the best part of Wright’s masterpiece is its somewhat secretive location, right in the middle of the city, but out the back it looks like the country.

The house contains many of the original characteristics such as wooden beams, tall windows and water features.

“The whole neighborhood is like a park, every bit of it. It’s like its own oasis. The homes here are some of KC’s first homes,” said Lisa McElwee, chair of Roanoke Park Spring Home and Garden Tour.

Tosha Lathrom and McElwee are organizing the tour and promise the history behind the walls can’t be found on every street.

“One of the homes just added was one of the first homes built in the neighborhood, 1897 I believe, and it has a lot of fun stories with it about president Truman, some FBI agents in World War I,” Lathrom said.

Organizers say they don’t know the next time they will open these homes to the public. They say it could be years from now, so if anyone wants to see the architecture and Kansas City history first hand, this weekend is the best chance.

The tours will run from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on the tour and tickets click here.

Proceeds will benefit the Roanoke Park Conservancy.

