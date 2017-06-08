2 in custody following chase in Clay County

The deputy was treated by EMS services at the scene. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Two people are in custody following a chase at Missouri Highway 152 and Interstate 35.

A deputy and his car were hit by the suspect's vehicle, according to tweets from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

"They knocked the deputy to the ground with the car when they fled, then rammed patrol car," one tweet from the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was treated by EMS services at the scene.

The suspects were driving a stolen vehicle.

