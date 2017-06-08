Downtown convention hotel faces city council vote

The hotel would be located in a block bound by Truman Road, Baltimore Avenue, 16th Street and Wyandotte Avenue. (KCTV5)

The future of a new downtown hotel is in the hands of City Council members on Thursday.

If the council gives this project the green light, construction would begin on an 800-room Hyatt convention hotel during the fall.

The hotel would be located on a block bound by Truman Road, Baltimore Avenue, 16th Street and Wyandotte Avenue.

The hotel’s focus would be housing those attending conventions at the nearby Kansas City Convention Center. The location is also across the street from the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

If the council approves the ordinance, that means the project won’t need a public vote to move forward.

While some support the plan, others don’t think it’s necessary.

"I'm excited about it," Don Stebbins said. "It's a good location and I think a lot of people are also overseeing it so it's a minimum amount of city dollars guaranteeing it. I hope we can make it work out."

"I think the city is beautiful the way it is,” John DeLaCruz said. “I think they ought to leave the trees for people when they're walking around they can stop and have a shaded area so they can stop and enjoy the view because a building is not the prettiest thing to look at."

If the ordinance goes according to plan, supporters hope to finalize funding in August and then begin construction during the fall.

