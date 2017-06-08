KC city leaders to cast vote on curfew for metro trails, parks

This would mean trails like Indian Creek Trail would open at 5 a.m., and close at midnight. (KCTV5)

City leaders in will vote Thursday on a way to make Kansas City's trails safer.

City council members plan to vote to enforce a curfew for trails and parks throughout the city.

This would mean trails like Indian Creek Trail would open at 5 a.m., and close at midnight.

The push for change comes after four murders happened along the trail over the past year.

The latest, a local restaurant owner named Mike Darby, was killed along the trail in May.

City leaders hope a curfew would keep people out of the parks and keep them from causing trouble.

"There's just nothing good happening in parks in the wee hours of the morning," said John Sharp of the South Kansas City Alliance. "It's appropriate that we join the other surrounding cities and have reasonable closing hours."

On Wednesday, the plan won unanimous approval by the City Council’s Neighborhoods and Public Safety Committee.

Council members took into consideration input from people in the audience and from local neighborhood associations.

Some say the curfew is a good idea. But, others don’t think the curfew will be enough and want more patrols and cameras installed along Kansas City trails and in parks.

"KCPD is already spread too thin," said Hana Thomas of the Marlborough East Neighborhood Association. "Now that they'll have a reason to pursue anyone in a park after hours. How is putting park hours and creating more work for our KCPD officers a solution to this problem?"

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.