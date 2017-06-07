Sophi Strong: Local first grader's battle with cancer inspires many

Sophi Eber at the end of the school year holding a photo of herself from the first day of 1st grade.

A local first grader's battle with cancer is inspiring many.

Sophi Eber, 7, and her family started sharing her journey to healing on Facebook as a therapeutic way to take on cancer day by day and post by post.

Eber's bedroom is her own studio and she even hosts special guests in her YouTube videos.

After Eber was diagnosed with cancer, she needed an outlet. YouTube and Facebook helped her through tough treatments.

"I wanted to tell everybody my feelings," Eber said. "I had no hair."

Her first grade teacher snapped a photo of Sophi on her first day of first grade while she was recovery from chemotherapy. However, none of that got her down since the first day of school fell on her birthday.

“I brought cupcakes so that was a good first impression,” Eber said.

At the end of the school year, another teacher snapped a photo of Eber, who posed with the picture taken at the beginning the year.

This is Sophi at the end of the school year holding a photo of herself from the first day of 1st grade. Hear from her tonight on @KCTV5 10pm pic.twitter.com/BKptT70nzX — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) June 8, 2017

"It was just amazing," Eber said. "It reminded me how much stronger I am from then and how much stronger I can be through the years."

Sophi's parents shared the photo online and it received an outpouring of responses.

"When you are in those trenches, it's hard to see beyond," said Bethany Eber, Sophi's mother. "For these other cancer families, it was hope for their kid."

Sophi Eber is already setting big goals and hopes to be a doctor one day.

“I think being a doctor for cancer is a really good job. Because I went through cancer, I know what to expect,” Sophi Eber said.

The family all shaved their heads at the same time to show support for the "little warrior."

They are now enjoying their hair back together as they continue to grow together.

