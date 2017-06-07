Freon phase out could cost you big as temperatures heat up

With temperatures hitting the 90s this weekend, many in the metro will be cranking up their air conditioning. (KCTV5)

With temperatures hitting the 90s this weekend, many in the metro will be cranking up their air conditioning.

But if your unit has a leak, it could cost you thousands of dollars you didn’t expect.

That’s due to the production of R-22, commonly known as “Freon,” being phased out by the EPA.

According to environmentalists, it depletes the ozone. By the year 2020, it’ll be prohibited and replaced with a lesser version called R-410.

According to Kenny Dehn with Neal Harris Service Experts, if your unit needs a Freon refill, you may have more to pay as costs are rising due to it being phased out.

So the questions becomes whether to repair or replace your unit.

Dehn said he takes it case by case.

“The best thing is to get annual maintenance," he said. "If you get annual maintenance and there’s a history of having to add refrigerant every year, or every other year, it would be smart to start thinking about replacing it."

According to Dehn, Freon used in AC units is not the same as the kind used in cars, and home appliances.

Therefore, the regulation does not pertain to those systems.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.