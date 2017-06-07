Girl capturing heart of police officers across the country with her special goal

A little girl is traveling across the country with her parents to fulfill one mission. (KCTV5)

A little girl is traveling across the country with her parents to fulfill one mission - to hug police officers in all 50 states.

On Wednesday, Rosalyn Baldwin visited the Kansas City KS., Police Department's headquarters to show her appreciation for the men and woman of law enforcement.

“I said mommy, can I hug the officers,” Baldwin said.

According to Rosalyn Baldwin’s mother Angie, her 7-year-old daughter came up with the ambitious idea completely on her own.

“I tried to minimize it, but I saw that she would not let this go. She would not stop. She would say, “mamma they need me”,” said her Mother.

According to Rosalyn, she’s on her special mission for one reason.

“I just want to bless the policeman’s heart,” Baldwin said.

Rosalyn showed with stickers and hugs for each officer.

“It kind of makes you feel good when sometimes all you hear is negative things. That people don’t like the police,” Said Captain Alexander Kump. “To have someone come up and give you a hug and tell you they love you, besides your own family and friends, it’s a pretty neat thing to do.”

Spreading a message of love, one hug at a time.

“I hope they feel better. And if they get hurt, I want to make them feel better,” Baldwin said.

Kansas is the 13th state the Baldwin’s have visited.

They plan to go to Iowa, Nebraska, and Illinois before heading home to Louisiana.

Rosalyn has a Go Fund Me page to help her accomplish her mission.

