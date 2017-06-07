Kansas Rep. Patsy Terrell found dead in hotel room

Kansas lawmakers held a moment of silence Wednesday night after Rep. Patsy Terrell (D) Hutchinson was found dead in her hotel room earlier in the day. (KWCH)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) -- Kansas lawmakers held a moment of silence Wednesday night after Rep. Patsy Terrell (D) Hutchinson was found dead in her hotel room earlier in the day.

The GOP caucus held the moment of silence Wednesday night. The cause of her death has not been confirmed.

Terrell began serving in the Kansas House this year after being elected to serve District 102 last November.

