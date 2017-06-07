Kansas Rep. Patsy Terrell found dead in hotel room - KCTV5

Kansas Rep. Patsy Terrell found dead in hotel room

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
Kansas lawmakers held a moment of silence Wednesday night after Rep. Patsy Terrell (D) Hutchinson was found dead in her hotel room earlier in the day. (KWCH) Kansas lawmakers held a moment of silence Wednesday night after Rep. Patsy Terrell (D) Hutchinson was found dead in her hotel room earlier in the day. (KWCH)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) -- Kansas lawmakers held a moment of silence Wednesday night after Rep. Patsy Terrell (D) Hutchinson was found dead in her hotel room earlier in the day.

The GOP caucus held the moment of silence Wednesday night. The cause of her death has not been confirmed.

Terrell began serving in the Kansas House this year after being elected to serve District 102 last November.

Copyright KWCH (2017). 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.