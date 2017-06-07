North Korea test-fires more missiles, South Korea says - KCTV5

North Korea test-fires more missiles, South Korea says

North Korea on Thursday morning fired multiple unidentified projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship missiles, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said. (AP File Photo) North Korea on Thursday morning fired multiple unidentified projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship missiles, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said. (AP File Photo)

(CNN) --- North Korea on Thursday morning fired multiple unidentified projectiles, assumed to be surface-to-ship missiles, South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said. The launches occurred near the port city of Wonsan on North Korea's east coast.

Kim Jong Un's regime fired four anti-ship cruise missiles, according to a US defense official.

The official tells CNN that the Pentagon is not expected to release the typical statement about tracking the North Korean launches because these were not ballistic missile capable of posing a long-range threat.

North Korean state media has made no mention of the reported launches.

This is the fourth missile test since South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office in May.

