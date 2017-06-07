Proposed curfew now includes all parks in Kansas City

After a handful of homicides were reported on or near the trails in Kansas City, there's disagreement whether a proposed curfew will actually increase safety. (KCTV5)

After a handful of homicides were reported on or near the trails in Kansas City, there's disagreement whether a proposed curfew will actually increase safety.

About three dozen people gathered City Hall in Kansas City, many of them speaking about what they think needs to be done to keep the city's parks safe.

A proposed curfew that was pitched earlier this week had a few notable changes on Wednesday.

Now, all of the parks would be included and the curfew has been bumped an hour. Parks would be closed from midnight to 5 a.m.

"There's just nothing good happening in parks in the wee hours of the morning," said John Sharp of the South Kansas City Alliance. "It's appropriate that we join the other surrounding cities and have reasonable closing hours."

Others believe the curfew is not enough to combat safety issues and they believe police would not be able to enforce it.

Those individuals are pushing for more cameras.

"KCPD is already spread too thin," said Hana Thomas of the Marlborough East Neighborhood Association. "Now that they'll have a reason to pursue anyone in a park after hours. How is putting park hours and creating more work for our KCPD officers a solution to this problem?"

In addition to the curfew, the city council is looking at a resolution directing the City Manager, the Board of Parks and Recreation, and other entities to work together to come up with a safety plan for all parks.

