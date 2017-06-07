UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe in Olathe - KCTV5

UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe in Olathe

Posted: Updated:
Carmelo Mercado was last seen June 5 in the 15900 block of West Brougham Ct. (Submitted) Carmelo Mercado was last seen June 5 in the 15900 block of West Brougham Ct. (Submitted)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Police in Olathe say the juvenile has been found safe. 

----

Olathe police are asking the public for helping in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

Carmelo Mercado was last seen June 5 in the 15900 block of West Brougham Ct. 

Mercado is 5'8", 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Olathe police are investigating the case. If you have more information, contact them at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

