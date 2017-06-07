Olathe police asking for help in locating missing and endangered - KCTV5

Olathe police asking for help in locating missing and endangered teen

Posted: Updated:
Carmelo Mercado was last seen June 5 in the 15900 block of West Brougham Ct. (Submitted) Carmelo Mercado was last seen June 5 in the 15900 block of West Brougham Ct. (Submitted)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Olathe police are asking the public for helping in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

Carmelo Mercado was last seen June 5 in the 15900 block of West Brougham Ct. 

Mercado is 5'8", 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Olathe police are investigating the case. If you have more information, contact them at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.