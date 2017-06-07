KC man accused of tampering with a witness in shooting

Marcus Barrett, 34, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. (Jackson County Jail)

A KCK man, charged in connection with a shooting, will now also face charges of assaulting and tampering with a witness.

Marcus Barrett, 34, has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Related to an incident on June 2, Barrett faces first-degree assault, tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

Witnesses identified Barrett as the individual who pulled out a handgun and shot a victim on May 25 near 44th Street and Flora Avenue in Kansas City, court records state.

One witness told police that Barrett was in an argument with the victim when he pulled out a handgun from his waistband and fired at the victim.

A witness told police the suspect told the victim, “Get away from my car,” before he pulled the gun and shot the victim.

According to court records, Barrett went to the residence of a woman on June 2, and the victim stated that Barrett told them he would kill them for “snitching.”

Barrett struck the victim in the face with a closed fist. He got on top of her and choked her with two hands around her throat, causing her to lose consciousness.

He grabbed a black handgun and put a round in the chamber, court records state.

The victim stated Barrett assaulted her because he thought she told people about the previous shooting, court records stated.

She said Barrett told her, “You [expletive] are working together and before I go to jail I’m going to kill everyone.”

Barrett is now being held on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.