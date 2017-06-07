Advocates hope new Hot Cars Act legislation passes

Advocates are pushing for new vehicle technology they say could save lives. (KCTV5)

Advocates are pushing for new vehicle technology they say could save lives.

The Hot Cars Act of 2017 was introduced Wednesday in Washington D.C.

It would require automakers to include some sort of signal - audio or visual - that would prevent a child from unknowingly being left behind in a back seat.

KidsAndCars.org, one of the organizations supporting the bill, says more than 800 children have died in hot cars since 1990. Nine children have died in 2017.

Amber Andreseason, the director of KidsAndCars.org, says her organization has been trying to educate parents for years - but the education is not enough.

“People truly just can't believe that this is going to happen to them," Andreason said. "Maybe they could understand how this could happen to somebody else but they think - I would never forget my child. It's the most important thing in my world. But it truly can happen to anybody.”

Another child safety regulation, the backup camera, won't take full effect until next year - a full 10 years after it was passed.

Advocates say with an average of 37 kids dying in hot cars each year, it can't wait that long.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.