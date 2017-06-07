Kansas City crews battle house fire at 85th, Main

Crews are battling a house fire at 85th and Main.
There are no reported injuries yet.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.
Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
