Six displaced following town home fire in south Kansas City

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.More >
Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning. The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.More >
The Kansas House of Representatives has joined the Kansas Senate in overriding Brownback's veto.More >
The Kansas House of Representatives has joined the Kansas Senate in overriding Brownback's veto.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >
Authorities say four people have died after a sport utility vehicle tumbled down a northwest Missouri embankment and wasn't discovered for several hours.More >
Authorities say four people have died after a sport utility vehicle tumbled down a northwest Missouri embankment and wasn't discovered for several hours.More >
Want to get away for a quick and cheap vacation? Southwest may have the answers to your needs.More >
Want to get away for a quick and cheap vacation? Southwest may have the answers to your needs.More >
A Pennsylvania man was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting six young sisters who had been 'gifted" to him by their parents.More >
A Pennsylvania man was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting six young sisters who had been 'gifted" to him by their parents.More >
The trail for a man accused of shooting another man in front of his 10-year-old daughter began on Tuesday.More >
The trail for a man accused of shooting another man in front of his 10-year-old daughter began on Tuesday.More >