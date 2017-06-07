Six displaced following town home fire in south Kansas City

Six residents, including one child, were forced out of a four-plex town home at Three Fountains. (Chopper5)

Six residents, including one child, were forced out of a four-plex town home at Three Fountains.

The apartment is located at 1005 W. 101st Terrace. It's just west of the Indian Creek Bike Trail and east of State Line Road.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire started in a unit and spread to an attic.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews remained on scene to put out hot spots.