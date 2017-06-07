Latest string of Kansas City murders part of troubling trend

As of today, the homicide rate is up to 60 deaths, including the three men shot and killed while sitting in a car. (KCTV5)

Kansas City’s homicide rate is on the rise.

Police were concerned about the murder rate last year, but this year, the rate is on pace to be even worse. The latest string of murders is part of a troubling trend.

At this time last year, the homicide rate was only 45, and 2016 was considered a tough year.

As of today, the homicide rate is up to 60 deaths, including the three men shot and killed while sitting in a car.

Police commissioners have openly questioned the problem in Kansas City.

A fall FBI report blamed Kansas City, along with seven other large cities, as the reason why the nationwide murder rate is so high.

The murder rate in Kansas City has steadily increased from 84 deaths in 2014 to 111 in 2015 and growing to 128 in 2016.

This year, Kansas City is on pace to meet or exceed those numbers.

Community activists have blamed people who turn a blind eye to violence in their own neighborhoods.

"It is us, until we address inside our homes in our schools with our children with our loved ones, we are going to keep on having this problem," Rosilyn Temple said.

The head of the Fraternal Order of Police suggests more officers on the streets could combat some murders like drive-by shootings.

All violent crimes are up about 17 percent from last year. The homicide rate is up 18 percent and assaults are up 24 percent.

