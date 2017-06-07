Travis Kelce's fashion show helps kids, families in need

Organizers are prepping for Travis Kelce’s “Walk the Walk” fashion show, a show that helps kids and families in need. (Walk the Walk)

A Kansas City Chief’s player is taking his talents from the football field to the runway.

Organizers are prepping for Travis Kelce’s “Walk the Walk” fashion show, a show that helps kids and families in need.

Kelce’s foundation, 87 and Running, teams up with Operation Breakthrough to make the fashion show happens.

The Chiefs tight end connected with Operation Breakthrough from growing up with teammates who came from the backgrounds of the youth that they serve.

Lindsay Stodden, a teacher at Operation Breakthrough, says the work done there helps kids in the urban core succeed.

Events like the fashion show are what help feed the kids and their families.

Operations Breakthrough has a robotics team and swimming lessons and provides software to help the kids learn about science, technology and math.

Local celebrities, athletes and leaders will walk the runway Thursday night to help Operation Breakthrough continue to serve the more than 400 people it helps every day.

“I wanted it to be something fun, something interactive. And what’s more fun than seeing awesome, awesome clothes. I feel like it is just my opportunity to give back and make a great influence,” Kelce said.

They will also be launching Kelce’s Catching for a Cause campaign at the show. You can pledge a dollar or more and that amount will be donated for every catch Kelce makes this season.

KCTV5’s Joe Chiodo will be the emcee for the night.

Click here to buy to tickets to the show or learn more about the pledge.

