Lead to Read KC seeks donations in effort to reach kids urban youth

A program designed to help at-risk kids in Kansas City’s urban core learn to read is in need of help.

Lead to Read KC started with 30 students in one class. Now, the program is in more than 50 classrooms.

But as the program grows, so do their challenges.

“The growth is great but we have sort of outgrown our funding to an extent," Lead to Read KC volunteer Justin Goldsborough said.

Lead to Read KC started in 2011 when Jean Rundle had the vision to work with kids who struggled to read at their current grade level.

Two years later, Jean passed away but her husband and volunteers have helped carry on the dream.

Currently, there are 1,100 volunteers who meet with kids once a week for 30 minutes spending time reading together. Their focus is on children from kindergarten to third grade

"If you get to third grade and you can’t read at grade level it starts to impact your ability as a student to learn different subjects," Goldsborough said.

Goldsborough says not being able to read at grade level can lead to higher dropout rates and poverty. That’s why the program is trying to add 15 more classrooms. But currently, they don’t have the funds to get them running.

They hope by fundraising, they can provide more than 300 students with reading mentors.

Goldsborough, who’s been volunteering for years, says this program is crucial for the community.

"It really impacts the way someone’s life can turn out down the road,” he said.

The long-term vision for Lead to Read KC is to have 5,000 reading mentors by 2020. That's one for every child, up to third grade, living in the urban core.

