Wanted: Robert Whisenant

Robert Whisenant is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for rape of a child.

The original offense happened in 2005 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a 6-year-old-girl.

His last known address was in the area of 63rd Street and Leavenworth Road in KCK, but it is believed that Whisenant is homeless at this time.

He is a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County. Whisenant should be considered dangerous.

