4 die after SUV tumbles down embankment, not found for hours

Authorities say four people have died after a sport utility vehicle tumbled down a northwest Missouri embankment and wasn't discovered for several hours.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Tuesday afternoon crash on Missouri 190 north of Jamesport killed the driver and three siblings. The victims, all from Trenton, were identified as 20-year-old Trey Shaw, 18-year-old Malachi Knapp, 19-year-old Matheson Knapp and 31-year-old Micah Knapp.

The patrol says the SUV began to skid when Shaw went off the right side of the road and overcorrected. The vehicle then went down an embankment, became airborne and struck a ditch.

KTTN reports that a search had started before the wreckage was found. The patrol says the SUV was difficult to see, and that the victims weren't pronounced dead until seven hours after the crash.

