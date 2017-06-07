Driver hits police vehicle as Independence PD chases vehicle int - KCTV5

Driver hits police vehicle as Independence PD chases vehicle into KCK

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are searching for a suspect who hit an Independence police vehicle and led police on a chase early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened about 2:27 a.m. near US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.

During the incident, the suspect hit a police vehicle.

Officers chased the suspect to the area of Interstate 435 and Parallel Parkway. They are still searching that area.

The officer whose vehicle was hit was not hurt.

Authorities have not released information about whether or not they have caught the suspect or how the chase started.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

