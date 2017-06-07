3 men found shot to death inside car in Kansas City

Several of the unnamed victims' family members and friends gathered at the scene Wednesday morning. (KCTV5)

Authorities are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning.

The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the men inside a vehicle parked in front of a house. The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead.

Several of the unnamed victims' family members and friends gathered at the scene Wednesday morning. People living in the neighborhood were shocked by the shooting.

“I actually was in the kitchen washing dishes. I heard more than two enormous gunshots...the gunshots were so riveting and so impactful that like I said, you could just feel them inside your house,” resident Anthony Thompson said. “I’ve been staying here 49 years and never had a triple homicide right next door, that’s amazing.”

Thompson says he was afraid the shooter would come near his home.

"My first thought, I turned off the lights. I was hoping nobody was running through my backyard shooting because that’s how close it was, how close and how loud it was,” he said.

For nearly 50 years Thompson has lived in the neighborhood, and he says he can't believe the shooting happened.

“This is a pretty good neighborhood. Violence is everywhere but to this caliber, it’s amazing, I don’t believe it,” Thompson said.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

