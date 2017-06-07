3 men found murdered inside car in east KC

The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Kansas City are searching for those responsible for murdering three men early Wednesday morning.

The men were found about 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of Monroe Avenue.

When officers arrived they found the three men, suffering from injuries, inside a vehicle parked in front of a house.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene and declared all three of the men dead.

Several of the unnamed victim's family members and friends gathered at the scene Wednesday morning.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.